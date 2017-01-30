Jan 30 5:30 AM Lots to talk about in what should be interesting week for Rays

This has the potential to be a busy week for the Rays, as they are set to formally add OF Colby Rasmus to their roster and are working on several other additions: * Rasmus agreed to terms Jan. 9 on a reported 1-year, $5-million deal, but due to a review of his extensive medical history and some administrative issues, they have yet to finalize and announce the deal. That should happen today, or Tuesday.

