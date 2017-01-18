Indians sight outfielder Brandon Guye...

Indians sight outfielder Brandon Guyer to two-year contractDeal also...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Reflector

The Cleveland Indians today signed OF Brandon Guyer to a two-year contract with a club option for the 2019 season. Guyer, who turns 31 on January 28, spent the last two months of the 2016 season with the Indians, batting .333 with 5 doubles, 2 home runs and 14 RBI in 38 games at the corner outfield positions after being acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays on August 1. Combined on the season between the two stops, he batted .266 with 17 2B, 9 HR & 32 RBI in 101 games .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Bay Rays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Ted Williams museum inductions/dinner to featur... Sep '16 willyG 1
News Did You Say B.J. Upton Sucks? (Oct '08) Aug '16 fishkev55 5
News Yankees' Dustin Ackley to have season-ending su... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Spike 2
News a I think about my dad every morning without fa... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 29
News There should be no way Dodgers sign pitcher acc... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Mikeygee1214 1
News Peralta joins Dodgers (Nov '14) Nov '14 Dodger Blue 1
See all Tampa Bay Rays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Bay Rays Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,683 • Total comments across all topics: 278,046,267

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC