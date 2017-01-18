Indians sight outfielder Brandon Guyer to two-year contractDeal also...
The Cleveland Indians today signed OF Brandon Guyer to a two-year contract with a club option for the 2019 season. Guyer, who turns 31 on January 28, spent the last two months of the 2016 season with the Indians, batting .333 with 5 doubles, 2 home runs and 14 RBI in 38 games at the corner outfield positions after being acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays on August 1. Combined on the season between the two stops, he batted .266 with 17 2B, 9 HR & 32 RBI in 101 games .
