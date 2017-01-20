Four Rays among Top 100 Prospects in ...

Four Rays among Top 100 Prospects in 2017

Willy Adames , Brent Honeywell, Jose De Leon and Jake Bauers are four of the most promising players in the Rays' farm system, and they are among the game's The annual ranking of MLB's Top 100 prospects is assembled by MLBPipeline.com Draft and prospect experts Jonathan Mayo, Jim Callis and Mike Rosenbaum, who compile input from industry sources, including scouts and scouting directors. It is based on analysis of players' skill sets, upsides, proximity to the Majors and potential immediate impact to their teams.

