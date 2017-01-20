Dozier eager to put focus on season ahead
It's been quite the rollercoaster offseason for Twins second baseman Brian Dozier , who had to deal with his name involved in trade rumors for several months. But with the Twins set to report to Spring Training in little more than two weeks -- and the Dodgers opting to trade for Rays second baseman Logan Forsythe on Monday -- it appears Dozier will open the season as the club's starting second baseman, just like he wanted.
