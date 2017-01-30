Dodgers notes: Logan Forsythe, Yasmani Grandal, Alex Wood, World Baseball Classic & more
Familiar faces and optimism abounded at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, with the vast majority of Dodgers showing up to meet and greet 28,697 fans at Fan Fest, the highest attendance in the six-year history of the event. Logan Forsythe was the key newcomer at the event, five days after he was acquired from the Rays to fill the Dodgers need at second base.
Start the conversation, or Read more at True Blue LA.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Rays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Ted Williams museum inductions/dinner to featur...
|Sep '16
|willyG
|1
|Did You Say B.J. Upton Sucks? (Oct '08)
|Aug '16
|fishkev55
|5
|Yankees' Dustin Ackley to have season-ending su... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Spike
|2
|a I think about my dad every morning without fa... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|29
|There should be no way Dodgers sign pitcher acc... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Mikeygee1214
|1
|Peralta joins Dodgers (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Dodger Blue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Rays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC