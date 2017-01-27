Competition in outfield can only benefit Rays

New Rays outfielder Mallex Smith, a speedster who has posted high on-base percentages in the minor leagues, could help diversify the team's low-scoring offense. ST. PETERSBURG - General manager Erik Neander's comments about creating competition among the Rays outfielders for roster spots and playing time after Wednesday's trade that sent Drew Smyly to the Mariners for outfielder Mallex Smith and two prospects were not meant to light a fire under any one player.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.