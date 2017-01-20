Colorado Rockies Prospect German Marquez has risen nationally
German Marquez entered the system just over a year ago thanks to a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays . Panned by national writers and some Purple Row staff at the time, Colorado's trade of outfielder Corey Dickerson and PuRP third baseman Kevin Padlo for reliever Jake McGee and Marquez now looks really good for the Rockies because Marquez broke out in 2016 in a big way .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Purple Row.
