Carlos Vargas, Ryan Yarbrough to Rays: Latest Trade Details and Scouting Report

The Tampa Bay Rays took steps to stockpile talent in their farm system starting next season by trading starting pitcher Drew Smith made his major league debut last season with the Atlanta Braves . He hit .238/.316/.365 in 72 games and was a terrific defender with seven runs saved between left field and center field in 451 innings, per Ender Inciarte as a 23-y-o rookie in 2014: .278/.318/.359 in 447 AB Mallex Smith as a 23-y-o rookie in 2016: .238/.316/.365 in 189 AB are still working their way through the minors, with the latter being closer to the big leagues and the more highly regarded prospect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.