Alex Colome thinks you should remembe...

Alex Colome thinks you should remember his great 2016

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: DRays Bay

Alex Colome doesn't chime in often, but when MLB Network neglected to recognize him on a massive list of relievers across baseball, the 2016 All-Star entered the fray: That title may be due to the likes of Andrew Miller, Kenley Jensen, or Aroldis Chapman, who returned to the Yankees this offseason, but Colome is at least in the conversation. Just look how he stacked up in 2016: The following table has all relievers with at least 30 saves and 11.0 K/9 in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DRays Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Bay Rays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Ted Williams museum inductions/dinner to featur... Sep '16 willyG 1
News Did You Say B.J. Upton Sucks? (Oct '08) Aug '16 fishkev55 5
News Yankees' Dustin Ackley to have season-ending su... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Spike 2
News a I think about my dad every morning without fa... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 29
News There should be no way Dodgers sign pitcher acc... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Mikeygee1214 1
News Peralta joins Dodgers (Nov '14) Nov '14 Dodger Blue 1
See all Tampa Bay Rays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Bay Rays Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,284 • Total comments across all topics: 278,462,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC