Alex Colome thinks you should remember his great 2016
Alex Colome doesn't chime in often, but when MLB Network neglected to recognize him on a massive list of relievers across baseball, the 2016 All-Star entered the fray: That title may be due to the likes of Andrew Miller, Kenley Jensen, or Aroldis Chapman, who returned to the Yankees this offseason, but Colome is at least in the conversation. Just look how he stacked up in 2016: The following table has all relievers with at least 30 saves and 11.0 K/9 in 2016.
