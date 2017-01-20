2017 DRaysBay Community Prospect No. 20

2017 DRaysBay Community Prospect No. 20

As I predicted before we even started this annual process, the Rays would trade for Ryan Yarbrough, and he would receive more votes than anyone in a winning poll after Brent Honeywell. He's the first lefty on the list, which means catcher and second base are now the only positions not represented.

