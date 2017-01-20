2017 DRaysBay Community Prospect No. 17
Along with teammates Willy Adames and Jake Bauers, Justin Williams was one of the youngest players in the Southern League in 2016 The weekend's vote was an interesting one. Although Justin Williams received the most votes in a poll since Jesus Sanchez half the list ago, it was the third time in the last four a poll was decided by two or fewer votes.
