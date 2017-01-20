2017 DRaysBay Community Prospect No. 16

We're just a few weeks away from spring training, and we're now halfway through this year's community prospects list. The Rays are known for their pitcher development, but there are only five arms in the first 15. Will someone have a breakout season on the mound to shake things up in 2017? 2016 statistics with rookie-level Princeton: 270 PA, .311/.375/.466, 7 HR, 21 XBH, 8-for-12 SB, 6.3 BB%, 27.0 K% Cabrera burst onto the domestic-league scene in 2016 with a strong season for Princeton.

