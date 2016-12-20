Tampa Bay Rays Top 10 Prospects For 2017

Apr 6, 2015; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; A general view of a Tampa Bay Rays bag, rosin and baseballs lay in the bullpen prior to the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports The Tampa Bay Rays have seemingly flown under the radar in their rebuild of their minor league system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Call to the Pen.