Reds claim Shaffer, Jenkins off waivers

The Reds announced a pair of waiver claims on Friday, claiming infielder/outfielder Richie Shaffer from the Phillies and right-hander Tyrell Jenkins from the Rangers. In addition, Reds catcher Juan Graterol was claimed off waivers by the D-backs.

