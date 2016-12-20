Rays add depth, sign 7 to Minor League deals
The Rays added depth on Thursday when they signed seven players to Minor League contracts, each with an invitation to Major League Spring Training. Left-handers Dana Eveland and Justin Marks , who were both members of the Rays for parts of the 2016 season, headlined the group signed to Minor League contracts.
