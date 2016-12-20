Players & Pooches calendar now available
For the fifth straight year, the Tampa Bay Rays and Pet Pal Animal Shelter have partnered to create the Players & Pooches calendar. Calendars are now available to purchase online, at Pet Pal Animal Shelter, Pet Pal Veterinary Clinic, Pet Pal Thrift Store, and the Rays Pro Shop and Ticket Outlet in Tampa.
