Mahtook ready to compete for job in 2017
Yes, the Rays have made it clear that they are seeking outfield help, specifically for left field. Mahtook doesn't take exception to the organization looking to bolster the outfield mix -- he's just ready to compete for the job come spring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Devil Rays.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Rays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Ted Williams museum inductions/dinner to featur...
|Sep '16
|willyG
|1
|Did You Say B.J. Upton Sucks? (Oct '08)
|Aug '16
|fishkev55
|5
|Yankees' Dustin Ackley to have season-ending su... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Spike
|2
|a I think about my dad every morning without fa... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|29
|There should be no way Dodgers sign pitcher acc... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Mikeygee1214
|1
|Peralta joins Dodgers (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Dodger Blue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Rays Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC