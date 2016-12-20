Jimmy Rollins signs minor league deal...

Jimmy Rollins signs minor league deal with San Francisco Giants

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Isportsweb.com

Former 2007 National League MVP Jimmy Rollins , now in his 17th major league season, has signed a minor league deal with the San Francisco Giants. Rollins will receive an invitation to spring training for the Giants, and is guaranteed $1 million if he can make the team and stay on the roster the whole season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Bay Rays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Ted Williams museum inductions/dinner to featur... Sep '16 willyG 1
News Did You Say B.J. Upton Sucks? (Oct '08) Aug '16 fishkev55 5
News Yankees' Dustin Ackley to have season-ending su... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Spike 2
News a I think about my dad every morning without fa... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 29
News There should be no way Dodgers sign pitcher acc... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Mikeygee1214 1
News Peralta joins Dodgers (Nov '14) Nov '14 Dodger Blue 1
See all Tampa Bay Rays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Bay Rays Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,542 • Total comments across all topics: 277,267,458

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC