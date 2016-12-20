Gillaspie among Rays minor leaguers i...

Thursday Dec 22

First baseman Casey Gillaspie, the Rays minor league player of the year in 2016 and who has a chance to play in the big leagues in 2017, is one of 10 minor leaguers invited to Rays spring training camp. The Rays also announced today they signed eight players to minor league deals with invites to major league spring training.

