Could Rays sway Bautista in free-agency game?
Though the free-agent slugger did not have a Bautista-like year in 2016, when he hit .234 with 22 home runs and 69 RBIs, and his defense is not what it used to be, he's still got some tread left on the tires. Bautista is one season removed from a campaign that saw him hit 40 home runs with 114 RBIs.
