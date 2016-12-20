2017 DRaysBay Community Prospect No. 5

Casey Gillaspie followed up Jake Bauers with a very comfortable win, but where will those votes go next? A battle could be brewing to decide the organization's second-best pitching prospect. 2016 statistics with Double-A Montgomery and Triple-A Durham: 151 IP, 3.99 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 11.0 BB%, 25.3 K% While the bevy of early picks in the 2011 draft isn't working out as well as the Rays hoped , it could be their 10th-rounder, Faria, who helps salvage the class.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DRays Bay.