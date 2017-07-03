Winning in 2017 will only hurt the St. Louis Cardinals

The closer role continues to be a problem for the St. Louis Cardinals as Trevor Rosenthal was pulled in the 9th Saturday. Photo Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports As the All-Star break and the first half of the season are just a week away, the St. Louis Cardinals sit in an unfamiliar position, three games under .500 and third place in the NL Central.

