Winning in 2017 will only hurt the St. Louis Cardinals
The closer role continues to be a problem for the St. Louis Cardinals as Trevor Rosenthal was pulled in the 9th Saturday. Photo Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports As the All-Star break and the first half of the season are just a week away, the St. Louis Cardinals sit in an unfamiliar position, three games under .500 and third place in the NL Central.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Cardinals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Apr '17
|DoPhart
|6
|Mariners claim lefty Kiekhefer from Cardinals (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|Could Cardinals make a change at closer? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Baffoe: Cardinals' Sour Grapes Over Jason Heywa... (Dec '15)
|May '16
|julie
|3
|Scherzer excels, Zimmerman debuts as Nats tie C... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Cardinals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC