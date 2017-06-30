Wiles, Profar lead Frisco to 4-1 win over Springfield
Juremi Profar singled three times, and Collin Wiles pitched seven scoreless innings as the Frisco RoughRiders topped the Springfield Cardinals 4-1 on Monday. After Frisco added two runs in the sixth, the Cardinals cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Magneuris Sierra hit an RBI single, scoring Casey Turgeon.
