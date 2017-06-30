MLB firsts for Mejia set up Cards' vi...

MLB firsts for Mejia set up Cards' victory

20 hrs ago

On a night when the Busch Stadium scoreboard twice erred in identifying him, Alex Mejia did his best to speed up his introduction to a fanbase that should no longer know so little about an infielder who made his Major League debut earlier this week. Drawing his second start since his unexpected callup, Mejia laced an RBI single and crushed an eighth-inning home run to account for all the Cardinals' scoring in a over the Nationals on Saturday.

