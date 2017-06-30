Lynn tries batting from left side for first time
Before Tuesday's game, manager Mike Matheny shared that Lynn would be hitting from the left side for the first time in his career. "He has been frustrated at his ability to hit right-handed and so with that he's been practicing for the last couple weeks on his left-handed swing and it actually looks good," Matheny said.
