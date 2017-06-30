Knizner hits walk-off homer, Springfield beats Midland 2-1
Andrew Knizner hit a walk-off solo homer with one out in the ninth inning, as the Springfield Cardinals topped the Midland RockHounds 2-1 on Thursday. The Cardinals tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the seventh when Magneuris Sierra hit an RBI double, bringing home Randy Arozarena.
St. Louis Cardinals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Apr '17
|DoPhart
|6
|Mariners claim lefty Kiekhefer from Cardinals (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|Could Cardinals make a change at closer? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Baffoe: Cardinals' Sour Grapes Over Jason Heywa... (Dec '15)
|May '16
|julie
|3
|Scherzer excels, Zimmerman debuts as Nats tie C... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|1
