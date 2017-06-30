If the shoe fits: Fowler ramps up rehab
For the first time since going on the disabled list with a right heel spur on June 25, the Cardinals outfielder was able to go through some of his baseball activities wearing cleats. As recently as Monday, Fowler said it was still too painful to slip them on and had therefore been doing his hitting and running in tennis shoes.
