Ichiro sets MLB hits mark for foreign...

Ichiro sets MLB hits mark for foreign-born player

4 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

Ichiro Suzuki notched another milestone in his long career on Thursday when he became the most prolific foreign-born hitter in the history of Major League Baseball. The 43-year-old right fielder reached the mark with two hits for the Miami Marlins against the Cardinals in St. Louis.

