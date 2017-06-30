Ichiro sets MLB hits mark for foreign-born player
Ichiro Suzuki notched another milestone in his long career on Thursday when he became the most prolific foreign-born hitter in the history of Major League Baseball. The 43-year-old right fielder reached the mark with two hits for the Miami Marlins against the Cardinals in St. Louis.
