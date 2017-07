Ichiro reaches hits milestone in loss to Cardinals

Miami Marlins' Ichiro Suzuki singles during the second inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thurs., July 6, 2017, in St. Louis. Miami Marlins' Ichiro Suzuki singles during the second inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thurs., July 6, 2017, in St. Louis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.