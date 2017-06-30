Defending champ Stanton is top seed in HR derby; Judge No. 2
Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton, left, rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run off St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Mike Leake during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in St. Louis. less Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton, left, rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run off St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Mike Leake during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, ... more New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge hits a fifth-inning single with two runners on base in a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in New York, Wednesday, July 5, 2017.
St. Louis Cardinals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Apr '17
|DoPhart
|6
|Mariners claim lefty Kiekhefer from Cardinals (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|Could Cardinals make a change at closer? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Baffoe: Cardinals' Sour Grapes Over Jason Heywa... (Dec '15)
|May '16
|julie
|3
|Scherzer excels, Zimmerman debuts as Nats tie C... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|1
