Defending champ Stanton is top seed i...

Defending champ Stanton is top seed in HR derby; Judge No. 2

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton, left, rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run off St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Mike Leake during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in St. Louis. less Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton, left, rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run off St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Mike Leake during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, ... more New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge hits a fifth-inning single with two runners on base in a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in New York, Wednesday, July 5, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Cardinals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ... Apr '17 DoPhart 6
News Mariners claim lefty Kiekhefer from Cardinals (Nov '16) Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16) Aug '16 JoT 1
News Could Cardinals make a change at closer? (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News Baffoe: Cardinals' Sour Grapes Over Jason Heywa... (Dec '15) May '16 julie 3
News Scherzer excels, Zimmerman debuts as Nats tie C... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 1
See all St. Louis Cardinals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Cardinals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,135 • Total comments across all topics: 282,278,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC