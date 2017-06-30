Cards eye Fowler, Siegrist returns next week
Though Kolten Wong 's expected return from the disabled list has been pushed back until after the All-Star break, the Cardinals were still optimistic Friday that outfielder Dexter Fowler and reliever Kevin Siegrist will be cleared to return next week. All three players recently underwent cortisone injections to alleviate various areas of discomfort.
