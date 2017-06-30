Cardinals send battery of Martinez & Molina to All-Star Game
ST. LOUIS a The Cardinals are not yet where they expected to be in the standings at this time of year, but two players are about to go where the team predicted. The Cardinals will send a battery to the All-Star Game as both Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina return to the National League team.
