Cardinals 8 mins ago 5:45 p.m.Dexter Fowler: 'I just can't get into cleats'
St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Dexter Fowler runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Busch Stadium. ST. LOUIS - It's got to be the shoes, right? Well, in the case of Dexter Fowler, the shoes actually are the final hurdle he must clear before returning from the disabled list.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Cardinals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Apr '17
|DoPhart
|6
|Mariners claim lefty Kiekhefer from Cardinals (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|Could Cardinals make a change at closer? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Baffoe: Cardinals' Sour Grapes Over Jason Heywa... (Dec '15)
|May '16
|julie
|3
|Scherzer excels, Zimmerman debuts as Nats tie C... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Cardinals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC