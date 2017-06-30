Bowman's 1st save caps Cards' milestone night

With a full-count fastball that froze a pinch-hitter standing at the plate for the first time in his Major League career, Cardinals reliever Matt Bowman capped a night of milestones at Busch Stadium by tallying one of his own. By bailing out a laboring Trevor Rosenthal , Bowman secured his first big league save to ensure the Cardinals hung on for a "I think it should speak volumes to him of what we think of him to put him in that spot," said manager Mike Matheny, who picked up his 500th managerial victory on Saturday.

