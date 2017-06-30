Bowman's 1st save caps Cards' milesto...

Bowman's 1st save caps Cards' milestone night

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: St. Louis Cardinals

With a full-count fastball that froze a pinch-hitter standing at the plate for the first time in his Major League career, Cardinals reliever Matt Bowman capped a night of milestones at Busch Stadium by tallying one of his own. By bailing out a laboring Trevor Rosenthal , Bowman secured his first big league save to ensure the Cardinals hung on for a "I think it should speak volumes to him of what we think of him to put him in that spot," said manager Mike Matheny, who picked up his 500th managerial victory on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Louis Cardinals.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Louis Cardinals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ... Apr '17 DoPhart 6
News Mariners claim lefty Kiekhefer from Cardinals (Nov '16) Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16) Aug '16 JoT 1
News Could Cardinals make a change at closer? (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16) Jun '16 P Funk 1
News Baffoe: Cardinals' Sour Grapes Over Jason Heywa... (Dec '15) May '16 julie 3
News Scherzer excels, Zimmerman debuts as Nats tie C... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 1
See all St. Louis Cardinals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Louis Cardinals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,290 • Total comments across all topics: 282,193,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC