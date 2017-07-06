All-Star Watch St. Louis Cardinals Ed...

All-Star Watch St. Louis Cardinals Edition

As the first half of the MLB season wraps up All-Star selections have been made, and players have their bags packed and ready for the mid-summer classic, in Miami. In a sub-par season for the St. Louis Cardinals, mostly holding on in third place, fans made their dissatisfaction clear by not participating in the All-Star voting.

