With Lynn in a rut, Cards stuck in neutral

Sixteen days ago, Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak stood at a podium and asserted that the next four to six weeks would not only determine his outlook for the rest of the season, but also shape his approach leading into the July 31 non-waiver Trade Deadline. The Cardinals, who sat six games under .500 that day, dropped to a season-worst seven below with Saturday's to the Pirates, who have jumped St. Louis in the standings by taking the first two games of this series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Louis Cardinals.