Washington Nationals vs St. Louis Cardinals Series Preview: Nats must swallow Trea Turner's absence

The Nats' bullpen blew another ninth inning lead Thursday night - we'll get to that in a minute - but the biggest loss was Trea Turner being hit by a pitch and fracturing his wrist, knocking him out for eight weeks. With Adam Eaton already out for the season with an ACL tear, there's suddenly a lot of uncertainty at the top of the Nats' lineup.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Federal Baseball.