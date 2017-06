Wainwright, Molina, Gyorko help Cardinals beat D-backs, 4-3

Adam Wainwright pitched into the seventh inning, Yadier Molina and Jedd Gyorko each drove in two runs and the St. Louis Cardinals held on to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3 Wednesday night. Wainwright limited the Diamondbacks to two runs and eight hits over 6 1/3 innings He struck out eight.

