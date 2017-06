Wainwright, Molina, Gyorko help Cardinals beat D-backs, 4-3

St. Louis Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko, right, jogs to first base after earning a bases-loaded walk against the Arizona Diamondbacks as teammate Matt Carpenter heads for home to score during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in Phoenix. Arizona Diamondbacks' Zack Godley throws a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in Phoenix.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.