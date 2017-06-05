Votto leads Reds to 5-2 win, 4-game sweep of Cardinals

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto celebrates with Zack Cozart after hitting a two-run home run off St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Tyler Lyons in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Cincinnati. less Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto celebrates with Zack Cozart after hitting a two-run home run off St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Tyler Lyons in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, June 8, ... more Cincinnati Reds' Adam Duvall hits an RBI double off St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Mike Leake in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Cincinnati.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.