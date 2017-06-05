Votto leads Reds to 5-2 win, 4-game sweep of Cardinals
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto celebrates with Zack Cozart after hitting a two-run home run off St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Tyler Lyons in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Cincinnati. less Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto celebrates with Zack Cozart after hitting a two-run home run off St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Tyler Lyons in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, June 8, ... more Cincinnati Reds' Adam Duvall hits an RBI double off St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Mike Leake in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Cincinnati.
St. Louis Cardinals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Apr '17
|DoPhart
|6
|Mariners claim lefty Kiekhefer from Cardinals (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|Could Cardinals make a change at closer? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Baffoe: Cardinals' Sour Grapes Over Jason Heywa... (Dec '15)
|May '16
|julie
|3
|Scherzer excels, Zimmerman debuts as Nats tie C... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|1
