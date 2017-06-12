Vegas Play of the Day: Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Michael Wacha celebrates after striking out the Los Angeles Dodgers' Juan Uribe with bases loaded to end the sixth inning of Game 2 of the National League Championship Series on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2013, in St. Louis. We've entered the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1. Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.