Trio of Cards chasing NL All-Star starting spot

Seven-time All-Star Yadier Molina remains locked in a tight race to make the 2017 All-Star Game presented by MasterCard and will need some help to avoid being left off of the team for a second consecutive year. Two Cardinals, Kolten Wong and Dexter Fowler , join the catcher in the top five of their respective positions on the Esurance MLB All-Star Game Ballot.

