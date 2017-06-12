Thames' homer leads Brewers to 7-6 wi...

Thames' homer leads Brewers to 7-6 win against Cardinals

Eric Thames homered and drove in three runs, Matt Garza pitched five innings in his first start after a short stint on the disabled list, and the Milwaukee Brewers held on to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-6 Wednesday night. Eric Sogard added a two-run double to lead a four-run second inning as Milwaukee improved to 18-13 on the road.

