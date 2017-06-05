Struggling Cardinals shuffle coaching staff, cut Peralta
The wobbly St. Louis Cardinals shook up their coaching staff and cut slumping infielder Jhonny Peralta on Friday, hoping to spur a team that's struggled all season after a rare playoff miss last year. Third base coach Chris Maloney was replaced by Mike Shildt, and the Cardinals shuffled several other assistant coaching positions.
