St. Louis Cardinals Resist LGBTQ Outcry Over 'Christian Day'
The St. Louis Cardinals resolved to host Lance Berkman as their "Christian Day" speaker, despite outcry from the LGBTQ community. St. Louis Pride, an LGBTQ organization, protested the Cardinals' decision to host Berkman and demanded that the Cardinals cancel his appearance at their annual Christian Day, a post-game event where a public figure, usually a former player as in Berkman's case, speaks about how Christianity has affected their life.
