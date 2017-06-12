Series Preview: Milwaukee Brewers @ S...

Series Preview: Milwaukee Brewers @ St. Louis Cardinals

After spending almost all of June facing off against the NL West, the Brewers return to facing division rivals with a four-game set against the St. Louis Cardinals . Times have been tough for the birds lately, coming into this series at 29-32 and people openly wondering about the future of manager Mike Matheny after the front office started firing his assistants.

