Scooter's slugging surprise
Scooter Gennett put on the greatest home run show in franchise history and ended the night grinning at the sheer improbability of it. The Cincinnati native hit four homers - only the 17th to do it in major league history - and matched the Reds record by driving in 10 runs during a 13-1 victory over the shell-shocked St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.
