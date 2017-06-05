Scooter Gennett hits 4 home runs for ...

Scooter Gennett hits 4 home runs for Reds to tie MLB record

8 hrs ago

Scooter Gennett hit four home runs, matching the major league record, and finished with 10 RBIs as the Cincinnati Reds routed the slumping St. Louis Cardinals 13-1 on Tuesday night. Gennett became the 17th player to homer four times in one game - and perhaps the least likely.

