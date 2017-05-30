Schwarber's grand slam rallies Cubs to a 5-3 win over Cards

Slumping Kyle Schwarber hit his first career grand slam in the bottom of the seventh inning to rally the Chicago Cubs to a 5-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday. Schwarber, who entered batting .163 and was dropped to the ninth spot in the lineup, hit the first pitch of the at-bat from St. Louis starter Mike Leake deep into the bleachers in left-center.

