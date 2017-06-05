Sawyer's run leads Tulsa to 3-2 win over Springfield
Wynston Sawyer scored on a wild pitch in the eighth inning, leading the Tulsa Drillers to a 3-2 win over the Springfield Cardinals on Saturday. Corey Copping struck Magneuris Sierra out with a runner on first to end the game for his fourth save of the season.
